Man arrested after stealing car, crashing into creek bed

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of stealing a white pickup truck in Alpine was arrested Friday near Descanso after crashing the truck in a creek bed and attempting to flee from officers on foot, authorities said.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a stolen truck from Harbison Canyon Road in Alpine and attempted to stop a truck that matched the description shortly before 5:50 a.m., San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Karla Menzies said.

The driver of the truck sped away from officers and crashed along a creek bed in the 15000 block of Old Highway 80 near Descanso, Menzies said.

The man got out of the truck and ran, but he was arrested around 6:15 a.m. and the vehicle was returned to the victim.