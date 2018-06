× Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes off Mexico coast

JALISCO, Mexico — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Friday evening off the Jalisco coast of Mexico, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 8:56 p.m. and the epicenter was 36.3 miles from Cihuatlan, 49.1 miles from Manzanillo and 89.9 miles from Colima.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.