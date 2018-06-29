Homeless veterans pack local high school for annual Stand Down event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of homeless veterans made their way to San Diego High School for the 31st annual Stand Down Friday.

The three-day event was hosted by Veterans Village of San Diego and was geared towards helping veterans and their families get back on their feet.

According to a report by HUD, San Diego is ranked third behind Los Angles and Seattle, WA with 1,067 homeless veterans.

Several services were provided to veterans including food, shelter, clothing, and health screenings.

The event ends Sunday.