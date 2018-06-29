Homeless veterans pack local high school for annual Stand Down event

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of homeless veterans made their way to San Diego High School for the 31st annual Stand Down Friday.

The  three-day event was hosted by Veterans Village of San Diego and was  geared towards helping veterans and their families  get back on their feet.

According to a report by  HUD, San Diego is ranked third behind Los Angles and Seattle, WA with 1,067 homeless veterans.

Several services were provided to veterans including food, shelter, clothing, and  health screenings.

The event ends Sunday.

 

 

 

