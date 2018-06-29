Gunman wears clown mask in gas station robbery

SAN DIEGO – A man wearing a clown mask walked into a Shell gas station in Mira Mesa and robbed the cashier at gunpoint, police said.

The robbery happened at 10:57 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at 9490 Mira Mesa Boulevard.

“The employee put the cash drawer on the counter and the suspect took the cash out of the drawer,” San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspect was described as a man of around 5-feet-5 and 150 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a light blue color inside of the hood, dark pants and white shoes. His ethnicity was not reported.

San Diego Police Department robbery detectives are investigating the incident.