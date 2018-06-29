× Extra year of school may boost your IQ: Study

SAN DIEGO – Receiving an additional year of education could increase IQ scores by up to five points – with results lasting for the remainder of an individual’s life, according to a new study.

The study by the University of Edinburgh and University of Texas showed a clear correlation between the amount of time spent in school and final IQ test scores.

The study examined over 600,000 people pulling information from 28 previous studies and 42 data sets.

Researchers obtained their intelligence measurements prior to their education and after completion.

Data showed those with an extra year of school experienced an average IQ increase of 3.4 points.

Additionally, they experienced improvement in cognitive abilities such as reasoning, memory and factual knowledge.

Researchers claim these findings are the strongest evidence, yet that education raises intelligence.

Researchers also determined the hike in scores are retained throughout the duration of that individual’s life.

“The most surprising finding was how long-lasting the effects seemed to be,” Stuart Ritchie of the University of Edinburgh said in an interview with Daily Mail. “Something about that educational boost seemed to be beneficial right across the lifespan.”

The average IQ is about 100 and any score above 140 is considered to hit “genius” levels.

The researchers deem this study notable, as it refutes the widely believed theory that IQ scores are permanent upon birth.

Brooke Reotutar contributed to this story.