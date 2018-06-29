DA to release reviews, bodycam footage from fatal police shootings

SAN DIEGO — The District Attorney’s office will release its review of four fatal police shootings Friday, including body camera footage from the deadly incidents.
The cases under review include:
- Jeroen Peter Koornwinder, a 50-year-old man who San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies say tried to run them down in his pickup truck before he was fatally shot in the chest
- Isais Raziel Ochoa-Bautista, a 19-year-old who San Diego Police Department officers say fired at them after a pursuit before they returned gunshots and killed him
- David Joseph Scott, a 27-year-old who the Chula Vista Police Department says stabbed an officer multiple times in an altercation at his mother’s house
- Kyle Benjamin Zahacefski, a 24-year-old who San Diego Police Department officers say advanced on them with a knife after a home invasion before he was fatally shot