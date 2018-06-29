CBP officers help deliver baby at Otay Mesa border crossing

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry helped deliver a baby earlier this week.

Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers received a call from the pedestrian facility about a pregnant traveler. An EMT with the federal law enforcement agency arrived and started helping with the delivery until an emergency medical team got there. Together, they successfully delivered the baby.

The mother and baby were then taken to a local hospital.