Brothers arrested for violent pot dispensary robbery

SAN DIEGO — Two brothers who allegedly shot and stabbed several people while robbing a Riverside County marijuana dispensary were behind bars Friday following their arrests in the North Park area of San Diego.

Richard Matus Jr., 25, and his 19-year-old brother, Raymond, were taken into custody about 2 p.m. Thursday at a gas station near the intersection of University Avenue and Interstate 805, authorities said.

The siblings, both of Beaumont, allegedly carried out the violent holdup at Go Green Calming Solutions on West Ramsey Street in Banning late Saturday evening.

Officers responding to reports of the armed robbery arrived just before 11 p.m. to find “multiple” people “suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds,” according to the Banning Police Department, which did not disclose the number of victims.

The wounded were hospitalized in stable condition, the agency reported.

Raymond and Richard Matus were booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on bail of $3 million and $2.14 million, respectively. They were expected to make their initial court appearances in the case on Monday.