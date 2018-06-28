Victims in Maryland newsroom shooting identified

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five people were killed in a shooting inside the newsroom at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, one of America’s oldest newspapers.

Four people died at the newspaper’s office in Annapolis, and a fifth person died after being transported to the hospital.

The identities of the victims were released on Thursday night. The five victims were all employees of the Capital Gazette, authorities said. Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, and John McNamara were editors, and Rebecca Smith was an ad sales assistant for the paper.

Hiaasen, 59, an editor and columnist, was the first victim publicly identified The brother of best-selling author and journalist Carl Hiaasen, he was a feature writer at the Baltimore Sun for 15 years before moving to the Gazette in 2010 as an assistant editor.

Two people with minor injuries were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. They did not suffer gunshot wounds, and one was released from the hospital, spokesperson Loren Farquahr said. The other patient was expected to be released late Thursday.

A third person was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. No information was provided on the victim’s condition or injuries.