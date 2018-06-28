UCSD Health data breach exposed information on 619 patients

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego Health announced Thursday it recently informed 619 patients their personal data may have been compromised during a data breach involving Nuance Communications, one of the provider’s third-party subcontractors.

An employee breached one of Nuance’s medical transcription platforms to access the information of an estimated 45,000 people, according to federal investigators. The breach occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9, 2017.

“According to Nuance, the law enforcement investigation determined that no information was further misused or disclosed and all data has been recovered,” UCSD Health said in a statement.

UCSD Health patients who received a notification letter may contact its privacy office line at 877-476-8273.