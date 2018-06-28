DUI suspect gets car stuck in tree with beehive

SAN DIEGO – A suspected drunk driver was rescued from a car that crashed into a tree, disturbing a beehive in Rancho Sante Fe Thursday morning, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol officers received a call about the crash around 11:30 p.m. on La Orilla. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car wrapped around a tree.
Paramedics said they had a difficult time getting to the driver due to a swarm of bees.
The unidentified driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Investigators said alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.