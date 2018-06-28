DUI suspect gets car stuck in tree with beehive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A suspected drunk driver was rescued from a car that crashed into a tree, disturbing a beehive in Rancho Sante Fe Thursday morning, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers received a call about the crash around 11:30 p.m. on La Orilla. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car wrapped around a tree.

Paramedics said they had a difficult time getting to the driver due to a swarm of bees.

The unidentified driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators said alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.