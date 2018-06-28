5 killed in Maryland newsroom shooting, suspect in custody

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County officials confirmed at least 5 people were killed in a shooting at a Maryland newsroom Thursday afternoon. Local police added that several others were injured and taken to a local trauma center.

The shooting occurred shortly before noon PT at a large office building containing the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, about 30 miles east of Washington D.C.

A deputy, “engaged” and arrested the shooting suspect at the scene, according to Sheriff Ron Bateman. Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh told reporters that person remains in custody and is being interrogated.

The Capital Gazette, often referred to as “The Capital,” is one of the region’s oldest newspapers. It’s owned by the Baltimore Sun.

A reporter for the paper, Phil Davis, tweeted that it appeared a single shooter was responsible for the attack. Davis added that the shooter fired through a glass door to the office.

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A young man who listed himself as an intern at the newspaper tweeted out a plea for help around the time of the reported attack:

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.