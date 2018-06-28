Remember this? 2012’s spectacular fireworks fail

Posted 5:55 PM, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58PM, June 28, 2018

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego's Big Bay Boom July 4th fireworks show of 2012 was a spectacular failure that garnered national headlines. Take a look above and you'll see why.

This year, the San Diego Bay will light up once again for the annual Independence Day celebration, and things are expected to run a bit more smoothly.

The 18th annual pyrotechnic show, which launches Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m., is expected to draw over 500,000 viewers to viewpoints all around the bay. You can watch all the action on FOX 5.

Read our guide to this year's event here.

