WATCH LIVE: Downtown bank evacuated after reports of suspicious package

SAN DIEGO — Employees evacuated a downtown Chase bank after they discovered a suspicious package Thursday evening, prompting closed roads and a massive police response.

Officials blocked off streets in a two-block radius around the bank as members of the bomb squad and bomb sniffing dogs work at the scene. Police said to expect closed roadways until at least 8:30 p.m.

Officials said they expect to detonate the package around 6 p.m.

The San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 that employees were startled by the unfamiliar package and called in to report it around 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.