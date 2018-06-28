Police say newsroom shooting suspect is man who once sued the paper

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police have identified the person suspected of opening fire on a Maryland newspaper staff Thursday as a man who formerly sued the paper, CNN reports.

The suspect in the shooting is Jarrod Warren Ramos, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Police were outside an address connected to Ramos in Laurel, Maryland Thursday evening.

Ramos filed a defamation claim in 2012 against the Capital Gazette newspaper, but the case was dismissed. The paper’s Tim Pratt wrote a story about the suit for the paper in September 2015.

This is an article from the #CapitalGazette about today's suspected shooter, Jarrod Ramos, from 2015: https://t.co/nDpLc8HsW1 He represented himself, misguidedly suing the paper for defamation, and lost twice. The issue in question dated back to 2012. — Andrew Luria (@AndrewLuria) June 29, 2018

Five people died and several others were wounded in the attack at a large office building containing the paper’s offices in Annapolis, about 30 miles east of Washington D.C.

The suspected gunman entered the building with a shotgun and walked through the lower level of the building, where the newspaper is housed, Anne Arundel County deputy police chief Bill Krampf said.

“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” Krampf said. “This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm.”