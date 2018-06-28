Pizza delivery driver pepper sprayed by robbers

SAN DIEGO – A pizza delivery driver was pepper-sprayed and robbed and police are searching Thursday for the two people believed responsible.

The driver arrived in the 4800 block of Logan Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and as he walked up to a house to make his delivery, two men ran up to him, said Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

One of the suspects pepper sprayed the delivery driver and the other suspect grabbed the pizzas and both fled the scene, Heims said.

Police did not have a detailed description of the suspects.