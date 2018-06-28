Organizers release CRSSD festival lineup

SAN DIEGO — The CRSSD festival released their Fall 2018 lineup Thursday, with Nina Kraviz, Duke Dumont, Bob Moses and Claptone among the top line acts in a festival that features more than 30 artists performing on three stages.

The 21-and-up festival will be held Sept. 29 and 30, with ticket sales opening Tuesday, July 3 at 11 a.m.

Produced by the local FNGRS CRSSD, the festival debuted in March 2015, and has drawn large crowds to Waterfront Park ever since for its roster of primarily electronic acts.

🌴 Would you look at Fall '18! We're spending the weekend along the water w/ @DukeDumont, @Bobmosesmusic, @NinaKraviz, @djjohndigweed, @Claptone_ + a whole lot more! Advance Sale tic Open this Tuesday, July 3rd at 11 AM PST! Set that alarm ⏰ https://t.co/gHVCsB80PO pic.twitter.com/WpoKSXwuYg — CRSSD festival (@crssdfest) June 28, 2018