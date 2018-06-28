North County home robbed by thief posing as city worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is on the hunt for a thief who posed as a city worker to rob an elderly couple's home.

Darrell Blackwell said his 83-year-old wife was at home when a man, dressed in some type of work attire, walked up and told her there was a problem with their water and it needed to be checked. Blackwell said his wife let the man inside before he insisted on being escorted to the backyard. He appeared to check the Jacuzzi before leaving.

But when Blackwell returned home, he noticed that some things were out of place.

"I asked my wife, 'Did we have an earthquake today?' he told FOX 5. It turns out, thieves had stolen cash and a number of other personal belongings while the homeowner was distracted.

Authorities believe the so-called "worker" had an accomplice.

"It's a gutsy move and I'd be surprised if they haven't done it before," said Daniel Deese with the San Marcos Sheriff's Office. "Usually a company will call you beforehand -- and if they do show up, they are going to have some type of identification or visible uniforms."

The sheriff's department released this sketch of the suspected thief:

Investigators say that anyone with information about the man is urged to contact the San Marcos Sheriff's Office at 760-510-5200.