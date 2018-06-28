× Man pleads guilty to molesting boy at Belmont Park arcade

SAN DIEGO — A 66-year-old man who inappropriately touched a 10-year-old boy playing games at a Belmont Park arcade pleaded guilty Thursday to 11 counts of felony child molestation, including a second victim.

Daniel Tauro, who has a criminal history of similar conduct dating back to 1993, according to prosecutors, will be sentenced to 66 years in state prison on Aug. 31.

The defendant was arrested Dec. 30, shortly after he molested the 10-year-old boy at the arcade, according to San Diego police.