Landon Donovan says Mexico has a chance against Brazil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Former U.S. men’s soccer team captain Landon Donovan joined FOX 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch Wednesday evening to explain what to expect in the World Cup round of 16.

Three-time World Cup participant said Mexico has the talent to beat Brazil in their matchup scheduled for Monday at 7 a.m. PST.

“If Mexico comes out like they did in the first half against Germany with energy, pressing, putting pressure on – they have skilled players who can make the difference,” Donovan said.

Here what else he has to say about the upcoming games in the interview.