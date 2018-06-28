× Judge denies bail for Kellen Winslow II again

SAN DIEGO – A judge Thursday once again denied bail for ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II accused of assaulting several women in Encinitas.

During a bail review in Vista Thursday, a Superior Court judge ordered Winslow to remain in custody without bail.

Winslow pleaded not guilty to charges that he allegedly kidnapped and raped two women and sexually assaulted three others in his home town of Encinitas over the past several months.

The judge said on June 15 that Winslow was a danger to the public and ordered him held without bail. Winslow faces multiple life terms if convicted.