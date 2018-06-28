× Firefighter burned while battling National City blaze

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A firefighter was hospitalized Thursday morning after getting injured battling a fire in the riverbed in National City, authorities said.

The injured firefighter stepped into a hole causing him to fall back and land on embers, National City fire officials said. He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated for minor burns.

Thick brush made it difficult for firefighters to access the area where the fire broke out early Thursday morning, officials said. A helicopter was used to drop water on the brush fire west of Plaza Bonita.

The acre-brushfire did not threaten any structures, authorities said.

The fire was extinguished within an hour. The cause was under investigation.