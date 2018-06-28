× Fire breaks out in home while family Is out

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire burning in the attic of a Mira Mesa home Thursday.

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. on Spitfire Road near Interstate 15. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the two-story single-family residence.

After putting out the fire, firefighter swept the home several times to make sure no one was inside. A family of four lives in the home, but no one was home.

Damage was limited to the rear of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called to help assist the family find temporary shelter.