Eastern Chula Vista to get new fire station amid response time concerns

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- For years, people who live on the east side of Chula Vista have complained about insufficient fire protection and slow response times. Help is on the way.

With the passage of Proposition A, the city will have the money to hire more firefighters. Some of them will work at existing fire stations, but others will be placed at a brand new fire station set to open in February of 2020.

This new facility is being built at the Millenia site, just south of the Otay Ranch Town Center Mall.

"It's going to be good for the people who live on the east side and good for our fire department, it's going to increase our staffing by adding an engine there the minute it opens," said Chula Vista Fire Chief Jim Geering.