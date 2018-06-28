Daylight saving time measure heads to California’s November ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday signed a bill that, come November, will allow voters in California to get a say in whether the state should continue its twice-yearly process of changing the clocks.

The statewide ballot measure, Assembly Bill 807, would allow the Legislature to change the practice with a two-thirds vote, the Los Angeles Times reported. Then, it would require the federal government’s approval.

“If passed, it will — albeit through a circuitous path — open the door for year-round daylight saving,” Brown wrote in a message to state assemblymembers. “Fiat lux!” he added, which means “Let there be light” in Latin.

The measure would repeal the state’s Daylight Saving Time Act, which was approved by voters in 1949.

Daylight Saving Time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time.