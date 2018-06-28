Brush fire prompts evacuation of Vista apartments

VISTA, Calif. — A small, slow-moving vegetation fire erupted near a Vista apartment complex Thursday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of a few rental units and briefly halting train service in the neighborhood but causing no structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 2:30 p.m. behind Vista Terrace, 987 Postal Way, according to the Vista Fire Department.

Authorities cleared people out of some units in the complex and suspended Sprinter commuter-train service in the area while firefighters worked to subdue the flames.

It took crews about 20 minutes to halt the spread of the blaze, which blackened less than a quarter of an acre, according to Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol.

Rail service in the area was halted for about five minutes, sheriff’s Lt. Karla Menzies said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.