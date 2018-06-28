× Amazon wants you to start a business to deliver its packages

SAN DIEGO — If you have $10,000 and want to be your own boss, Amazon has a deal for you.

Starting Thursday, you can apply to start your very own small business, delivering Amazon Prime packages in Amazon branded vans and uniforms.

The company wants to help launch small businesses in the United States dedicated to taking its packages on the last step of their journey: from local Amazon sorting centers to the customers who ordered them.

It announced the new program on Wednesday at a press event in Seattle.

It’s the latest attempt by Amazon to gain greater control of the delivery network at the core of its Prime business, which ships 5 billion packages a year globally.

The business owners will be able to make as much as $300,000 a year in profit running a full-sized fleet of 40 vans and managing 100 employees, according to Amazon. They’ll be plugged into Amazon’s software, which will determine where the drivers go.

Drivers will be full-time workers instead of contractors, and Amazon will require business owners to give them paid time off and other benefits.

Amazon would not say if it was requesting a set minimum wage for the drivers.

