Video shows sole survivor of fiery crash open door, roll out of burning plane

DETROIT – Harrowing video of a single-engine plane on fire captured the moment a teenager rolled out of the burning aircraft.

The 17-year-old son of Greg and Julie Boaz, who were killed Sunday night when their Cessna 210 crashed outside of a Detroit airport, was listed in critical condition Wednesday, according to WXYZ.

The teen, identified by Detroit News as Peyton Boaz, was able to escape from the plane with the help of Cordell Owens, WXYZ reported. Owens ran toward the crumbled plane and “the gentleman in the plane started hollering and screaming.”

Larry Whitfield, 72, told Detroit Free Press he tried to use a stick to help the boy get out. “Didn’t work, so another guy got an ax,” Whitfield said, referring to Owens.

“I don’t feel like a hero. It is something that I had to do,” Owens said.

The family was traveling from Houston to Detroit to see Greg’s daughter play in the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship. They reportedly stopped in Arkansas along the way, departing around 4 p.m. Sunday.

An NTSB investigator said after the 54-year-old pilot was given clearance to land, he reported the landing gear did not deploy and the plane was running out of fuel. Then, the aircraft hit a tree and then flipped.

Boaz’s family said Peyton suffered smoke inhalation and third-degree burns. His extended family was by his side in the hospital.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

