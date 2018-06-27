‘Strawberry Moon’ to appear tonight

SAN DIEGO — Keep an eye on the sky Wednesday night if you want to see what’s called the “Strawberry Moon.”

On the West Coast, peak time will be 9:53 p.m. PT.

The name comes from Algonquin tribes of Native Americans, who took this full moon as a sign to harvest wild strawberries, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. In Europe, the moon has also been called the Honey Moon, Mead Moon and Full Rose Moon.

The bright object you may see close to the moon will be Saturn. The planet will be in “opposition,” which means it will be opposite the sun in the sky, CNN reports.