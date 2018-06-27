‘Strawberry Moon’ to appear tonight

Posted 8:17 PM, June 27, 2018

A full moon rises behind Glastonbury Tor as people gather to celebrate the summer solstice on June 20, 2016 in Somerset, England. This strawberry moon, a name given to the full moon in June by Native Americans because it marks the beginning of strawberry picking season, last occurred on the solstice on June 22, 1967 and it will not happen again on the summer solstice for another 46 years until June 21, 2062. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Keep an eye on the sky Wednesday night if you want to see what’s called the “Strawberry Moon.”

On the West Coast, peak time will be 9:53 p.m. PT.

The name comes from Algonquin tribes of Native Americans, who took this full moon as a sign to harvest wild strawberries, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. In Europe, the moon has also been called the Honey Moon, Mead Moon and Full Rose Moon.

The bright object you may see close to the moon will be Saturn. The planet will be in “opposition,” which means it will be opposite the sun in the sky, CNN reports.

