Shirtless man climbs freeway sign, stopping traffic in downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES – Authorities shut down the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles after a person climbed a highway sign on Wednesday morning.

Video shows officers responding to the scene as a shirtless individual stands on the freeway sign for 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard near the exit for Beaudry Avenue, KTLA reported.

“Fight pollution not each other,” reads a poster seen hanging next to him.

“He’s talking about pollution i think,” Los Angeles Times reporter Benjamin Oreskes tweeted.

Benjamin Oreskes tweeted on June 27, 2018

At 9:26 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said four lanes on the southbound 110 freeway and the transition to the 101 south would be shut down for 45 minutes.

At around 10 a.m., the person is seen backflipping off the the sign and landing on an air mattress. Officers later placed him into a wheel chair and put him in an ambulance.