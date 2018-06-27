San Marcos SR-78 on-ramp to close for weekend

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Construction crews in San Marcos will close the westbound state Route 78 on-ramp from Woodland Parkway for around 82 hours beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. and continuing until Monday morning.

Crews will be temporarily relocating barriers, removing structural sections of the ramp and replacing pavement in preparation for the new mile- long auxiliary lane between Woodland Parkway and Twin Oaks Valley Road, Caltrans announced.

Detour signs will direct drivers to use Rancheros Drive or East Mission Road to access westbound state Route 78.

The ramp is expected to open before the Monday morning commute.