Man shot during gang fight in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot in the hand Tuesday night during a fight between two groups of people at a mall in Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies went to Lomas Santa Fe Plaza at around 8:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a large fight. Several callers reported the fight and some mentioned that someone had a gun. By the time deputies arrived, everyone involved in the fight had fled the scene.

A deputy tracked down one man believed to have been involved in the fight to a nearby apartment, and he was detained for questioning. A short time later, a 21-year-old man showed up at Palomar Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Deputies went to the hospital and interviewed the wounded man. At least one of the men interviewed by authorities admitted that he was connected to a local gang.

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting, but detectives with the Sheriff’s North Coastal Narcotics and Gang Division have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the fight should contact the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.