Local soccer camp pushing athletes to the next level

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of kids dreaming of one day playing in the World Cup will spend this week working on their speed and other soccer skills at University of California, San Diego as part of a one of a kind camp, helping kids reach the next level of soccer.

For more than 15 years, Paul Wright has spent his summers training kids ages 11 to 17 years old everything about soccer.

“They’re trying to get their whole game to another level,” said Wright, the director of Speed to Burn. “The attention to detail, the caliber of players that we have here are very high level, so they’re constantly pushing each other, coaches are pushing them.”

For 17-year-old Logan Thralls, this marks his seventh time returning to the invite-only camp.

“Every year, it serves as a really nice kind of pre-season thing because it’s after the season ends and a new season starting,” said Thralls, who plays the wing position. “It’s a great way to get in shape, get dialed in with touches and stuff.”

No one knows that better than San Diego native, Luca De La Torre. De La Torre has gone on to join the US National Under-20 team and currently plays overseas for Club Fulham.

“I was really lucky to grow up in San Diego,” said De La Torre. “It has a great soccer community in terms of clubs and trainers and stuff that’s around and so that definitely helped me reach the next level.”

“You know, when I see a kid like Luca De La Torre make it all the way to the National Team, I get a lot of pride that these kids, it’s great to see that he started here and worked his way all the way through,” said Wright.

Hoping to follow in his footsteps are kids like Logan, who dream of playing professionally in the near future.

“The best way to have a good time and get the most out of it, is to really just listen and take everything as its weight in gold, you know?,” said Thralls.

Wisdom spoken like a true-pro.