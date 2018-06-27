× Lemon Grove homicide victim identified

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Department Wednesday released the name of a man who died shortly after knocking on the door of a Lemon Grove home in an apparent last-gasp effort to get help for injuries that proved fatal.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of Juan Martinez, 47, of Lemon Grove, who was found last Thursday night after a resident in the 7600 block of Lemon Avenue called 911 around 9 p.m. to report hearing loud banging at the front door, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams said.

“When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive and lying on the ground outside the residence,” Williams said. “He was seriously injured and had visible injuries to his upper body.”

Firefighters attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead around 9:20 p.m., Williams said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed an autopsy and pinpointed the cause of the victim’s death, but the results are sealed due to a court order, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide detail at 858-974-2321 or 858-565-5200 after-hours or on weekends. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or online.