FOX 5’s guide to Independence Day celebrations

CENTRAL SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO – Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Locations: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Coronado Ferry Landing, Convention Center Terrace
OCEAN BEACH – OB July 4th Celebration
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Locations: Ocean Beach Pier
CORONADO
CORONADO – Fourth Of July Celebration In Coronado
- Activities from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Locations: Various locations throughout Coronado
- Parade down Orange Avenue at 10 a.m.
- Concert in Spreckels Park at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Activities include 12K/14K, Swim and Run, Art in the Park, Star Wars Society
EAST COUNTY
LAKE MURRAY – Lake Murray Fireworks And MusicFest
- Full day of live music followed by fireworks display.
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Location: Lake Murray Community Park, 7001 Murray Park Drive, San Diego.
- Free event with food vendors
EL CAJON – El Cajon Fourth Of July Picnic And Fireworks
- Free event with food vendors, games, prizes, kiddie rides, musical entertainment
- 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Location: Kennedy Park, 1675 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon
SANTEE – Santee Salutes
- Live music, kid’s fun zone
- 2:30pm-10pm
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Location: Town Center Community Park E., 550 Park Center Drive, Santee
Spring Valley Swap Meet Fireworks Show
- Syncronized to music from KYXY radio
- Fireworks start promptly at 9 p.m.
- Location: Spring Valley Swap Meet, 6377 Quarry Road, Spring Valley
NORTH INLAND
Escondido Independence Day Festival & Fireworks
- Community event with live music, food vendors, children’s activities, beer tasting, Marine Division Band performance and fireworks display.
- 4pm-9:30pm
- Location: California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido
Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration
- Scripps Mesa Fireworks Show
- 9 p.m.
- Location: Mira Mesa High School, 10510 Reagan Road
4S Ranch Carnival and Fireworks Show
- Linear Park Carnival with games, rides and prizes from noon to 3 p.m.
- Gates open for a firework show at Del Norte High at 7 p.m.
- Linear Park: 17123 4S Ranch Pkwy — Del Norte High School: 16601 Nighthawk Ln, San Diego
Poway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July and Fireworks
- DJ Music, activities, and fireworks at Old Poway Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fireworks display at Poway High School Stadium at 9 p.m.
- Locations: Old Poway Park: 14134 Midland Road, Poway — Poway High School Stadium: 15500 Espola Road, Poway
Rancho Bernardo’s The Spirit of The Fourth
- Live music, food and refreshments.
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Location: Bernardo Heights Middle School, 12990 Paseo Lucido, San Diego
NORTH COASTAL
VISTA Independence Day Celebration
- Live music, honorary ceremony, and fireworks.
- Park opens at 7 a.m.
- 9 p.m. fireworks display
- Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista
OCEANSIDE Celebration
- Independence Day Parade; Saturday, June 30th, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Fireworks Show; Tuesday, July 3rd, 6-10pm Oceanside Blvd and Rancho del Oro Road, Oceanside
- July 4th at Beach; Wednesday, July 4th, All Day, Oceanside Beaches
- Yankee Doodle Dinghy Parade; Wednesday, July 4th, 1-3 p.m. Oceanside Harbor
San Diego County Fair Fourth of July Celebration
- Last day of county fair
- 9 p.m. fireworks display at the Corona Grandstand Stage
- Location: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar
Fourth of July Fireworks at La Jolla Cove
- Fireworks display at 9pm
- Location: Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1180 Coast Blvd., La Jolla
SOUTHBAY
Chula Vista Fourth Fest
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Location: Elite Athlete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista
Independence Festival at the Border
- Sunday, July 1 – 3 p.m. -10 p.m.
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Location: Larsen Field/Cesar Chavez Park, 455 Sycamore Road, San Ysidro