FOX 5’s guide to Independence Day celebrations

CENTRAL SAN DIEGO

 SAN DIEGO – Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom

  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Locations: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Coronado Ferry Landing, Convention Center Terrace

OCEAN BEACH – OB July 4th Celebration

  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Locations: Ocean Beach Pier

CORONADO

CORONADO – Fourth Of July Celebration In Coronado

  • Activities from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Locations: Various locations throughout Coronado
  • Parade down Orange Avenue at 10 a.m.
  • Concert in Spreckels Park at 4 p.m.
  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Activities include 12K/14K, Swim and Run, Art in the Park, Star Wars Society

EAST COUNTY

LAKE MURRAY – Lake Murray Fireworks And MusicFest

  • Full day of live music followed by fireworks display.
  • 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 9 p.m.
  • Location: Lake Murray Community Park, 7001 Murray Park Drive, San Diego.
  • Free event with food vendors

EL CAJON – El Cajon Fourth Of July Picnic And Fireworks

  • Free event with food vendors, games, prizes, kiddie rides, musical entertainment
  • 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m
  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Location: Kennedy Park, 1675 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon

SANTEE – Santee Salutes

  • Live music, kid’s fun zone
  • 2:30pm-10pm
  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Location: Town Center Community Park E., 550 Park Center Drive, Santee

Spring Valley Swap Meet Fireworks Show

  • Syncronized to music from KYXY radio
  • Fireworks start promptly at 9 p.m.
  • Location: Spring Valley Swap Meet, 6377 Quarry Road, Spring Valley

NORTH INLAND

Escondido Independence Day Festival & Fireworks

  • Community event with live music, food vendors, children’s activities, beer tasting, Marine Division Band performance and fireworks display.
  • 4pm-9:30pm
  • Location: California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido

Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration

  • Scripps Mesa Fireworks Show
  • 9 p.m.
  • Location: Mira Mesa High School, 10510 Reagan Road

4S Ranch Carnival and Fireworks Show

  • Linear Park Carnival with games, rides and prizes from noon to 3 p.m.
  • Gates open for a firework show at Del Norte High at 7 p.m.
  • Linear Park: 17123 4S Ranch Pkwy — Del Norte High School: 16601 Nighthawk Ln, San Diego

Poway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July and Fireworks

  • DJ Music, activities, and fireworks at Old Poway Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fireworks display at Poway High School Stadium at 9 p.m.
  • Locations: Old Poway Park: 14134 Midland Road, Poway — Poway High School Stadium: 15500 Espola Road, Poway

Rancho Bernardo’s The Spirit of The Fourth

  • Live music, food and refreshments.
  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Location: Bernardo Heights Middle School, 12990 Paseo Lucido, San Diego

NORTH COASTAL

VISTA Independence Day Celebration

  • Live music, honorary ceremony, and fireworks.
  • Park opens at 7 a.m.
  • 9 p.m. fireworks display
  • Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

OCEANSIDE Celebration

  • Independence Day Parade; Saturday, June 30th, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.
  • Fireworks Show; Tuesday, July 3rd, 6-10pm Oceanside Blvd and Rancho del Oro Road, Oceanside
  • July 4th at Beach; Wednesday, July 4th, All Day, Oceanside Beaches
  • Yankee Doodle Dinghy Parade; Wednesday, July 4th, 1-3 p.m. Oceanside Harbor

San Diego County Fair Fourth of July Celebration

  • Last day of county fair
  • 9 p.m. fireworks display at the Corona Grandstand Stage
  • Location: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

Fourth of July Fireworks at La Jolla Cove

  • Fireworks display at 9pm
  • Location: Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1180 Coast Blvd., La Jolla

SOUTHBAY

Chula Vista Fourth Fest

  • Gates open at 6 p.m.
  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Location: Elite Athlete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista

Independence Festival at the Border

  • Sunday, July 1 – 3 p.m. -10 p.m.
  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Location: Larsen Field/Cesar Chavez Park, 455 Sycamore Road, San Ysidro
