Bicyclist hospitalized after crash in downtown intersection

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist riding in downtown San Diego was hospitalized after he was hit by a car Wednesday, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and A Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

“The victim complained of pain in his neck and in his arms so he was transported for further evaluation,” Buttle said.

The age and gender of the driver and the victim were not immediately known. The crash involved a Toyota Corolla and a BMX bicycle.

The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division was investigating the crash.