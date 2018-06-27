‘Armed and dangerous’: Police seek suspect in young woman’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Investigators have identified the man they believe killed a young City Heights woman earlier this month.

Officials issued a release Thursday asking for the public's help in tracking down 26-year-old Dominique Grady. Police say he may be responsible for the murder of 21-year-old Jossie Ruiz. Ruiz was discovered in the bedroom of her City Heights home on 45th Street, dead from a gunshot wound, on June 16 after an all-night outing with friends.

Officers say Grady is a black man, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. Investigators believe Grady is "armed and dangerous," and are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at sdcrimestoppers.org for more information.