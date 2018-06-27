Young woman fights off would-be rapist on North County street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help in finding a man who grabbed a young woman and tried to drag her off a busy in North County street.

The 18-year-old woman was walking on Civic Center Drive near Harbor Freight Tools in Vista when a man riding a black BMX-style bike made sexual comments to her, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers. She went into a nearby taco shop to get away from the man.

When the victim could no longer see the man in the parking lot, she continued to walk along the street, Crime Stoppers reported.

The man approached the woman a second time on the bike and grabbed her, according to authorities. She fought back, broke away and screamed for help. The man rode away towards Eucalyptus Avenue.

The attacker was described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic man in his early 20s, standing between 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with a thin build. He has thick wavy short hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark pants. He was riding a black BMX style bicycle.

Anyone with information should call San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 858-974-2354. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.