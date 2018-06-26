Protesters rally against Supreme Court’s travel ban ruling

SAN DIEGO — More than 200 people gathered in front of the Edward J Schwartz Federal Building in downtown Tuesday night to demonstrate against the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing President Donald Trump’s travel ban to stand.

People chanted “no hate, no wall, refugees are welcome here,” and “no hate, no fear, Muslims are welcome here.”

One demonstrator said they see the court’s decision as a temporary setback.

“Regardless of what happened in court today, regardless of what’s coming out of the White House, we’re going to stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters until this wrong is righted,” said Kathy Stadler.

The crowd was peaceful as the demonstration lasted for more than an hour.

There were no counter-protesters at the event.

“No hate, no wall, refugees are welcome here,” that is the cry at a demonstration protesting Supreme Court’s ruling upholding Trump’s travel ban. More from this event on Fox5 at 10 & 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/W3AFIwKiuw — Salvador (@SalvadorSDnews) June 27, 2018