Murder trial ordered for La Mesa man accused of shooting friend in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A judge ruled Tuesday there is enough evidence to proceed with the murder trial of a man accused of shooting an acquaintance in the head during an argument outside a home in La Mesa.

Christopher James Artale, 41, is accused of killing 35-year-old Aldo Prado in October 2017.

According to police, Artale was outside his home in the 4400 block of Glen Street arguing with Prado at about 4:45 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon when Prado brandished a knife and began slashing the tires of Artale’s truck.

Tuesday, a witness described seen Prado, a National City resident, vandalizing the truck. The witness saw another man take a shooting stance. On cross examination, the witness said the gunman resembled the defendant, but he did not identify Artale as the killer.

The medical examiner testified that Prado was high on heroin and methamphetamine when he was shot.

Police say Artale shot Prado in the head. Prado died of his injuries two days later.

Artale faces 35 years to life in prison if convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and murder. He remains in jail with bond set at $1.5 million.

A status hearing on the case is scheduled for August 7.