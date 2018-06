SAN DIEGO – Home improvement giant Home Depot is looking to fill 280 freight positions statewide – many of which are full time.

Home Depot spokeswoman Katie Cornwell said more than 55 positions will be located in San Diego County. The retailer will be hosting hiring events at all stores on Wednesday, June 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The company encourages people to apply online before attending the hiring event.