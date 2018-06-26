Gunman carjacks marijuana delivery driver

SAN DIEGO — A thief pulled a gun on a man who was delivering marijuana in Emerald Hills Tuesday and stole his car and supply of pot, authorities reported.

The victim, an employee of a Los Angeles-area cannabis dispensary, was sitting in his gray 2017 Hyundai Sonata in the 5700 block of Tooley Street shortly before 3 p.m. when the bandit approached, displayed his weapon and ordered him out the vehicle, according to San Diego police.

The carjacker then got behind the wheel, drove off and left the area in an unknown direction. He was described as a thin, roughly 5-feet-8-inch man in light-colored pants, a sweater and a gray baseball cap, Officer Dino Delimitros said.