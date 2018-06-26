× Blast at Texas hospital campus kills 1, injures others

GATESVILLE, Texas — A blast at a construction site on a central Texas hospital campus killed one person Tuesday, officials said

Twelve construction workers were injured, at least three to four critically, according to Dr. Jeffrey Bates, chief medical officer at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, west of Waco.

No patients or staff were injured, he said.

The blast was concentrated in an area under construction, Bates said. “This was clearly in the construction area. Construction workers were the ones that were injured,” he said. Dark smoke billowed from the area.

Bates said a nursing home, an assisted living facility and independent apartments also are located on the campus. The campus was evacuated, hospital officials said.

Texas-New Mexico Power said the incident knocked out power to about 900 homes and businesses. Power has been restored to most customers, except those in the immediate area of the hospital, the power company said.