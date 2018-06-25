Switchfoot: Bro-Am is ‘best community celebration on beach’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Switchfoot is gearing up for their annual surf and music festival in Encinitas.

Tim Foreman and Chad Butler stopped by FOX 5 to tell Raoul Martinez about the 14th annual Switchfoot Bro-Am taking place Saturday, June 30 at Moonlight Beach. Thousands of people travel to Encinitas for the event.

"This is the beach we surfed every day as kids and it's unrecognizable on that day. You show up and question if you're on the same beach," Foreman said. “This is the best community celebration on the beach, in my opinion."

The event raises money and awareness for local charities that help children.

"It started as a way to give back to the next generation. We were given so much. Surfing and music kept us out of trouble," Butler said. "We're looking for ways to help local kids at risk."