Suspect, officers in College Area shootout identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Authorities released the names of two police officers who were wounded during a shootout at a College Area condominium complex Saturday night and the name of the man accused of shooting them.

The suspect, 28-year-old Joe M. Darwish, died during the shootout. Officer Francisco Roman, a 3-year-veteran of the San Diego Police Department, and Officer Dan Bihum, an 18-year SDPD veteran, were wounded when they tried to enter the unit where Darwish was holed up.

Roman was in stable condition at Scripps Mercy Hospital on Monday. Bihum was released from the hospital Monday. Both men are expected to make a full recovery from their wounds.

Officers were dispatched about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to investigate a violent disturbance at a unit in the Tuscany Place apartments at 4860 Rolando Court, police said. When officers opened the door to the unit, they were met by gunfire and two were wounded. Police returned fire and a SWAT team surrounded the apartment. Darwish's body was found inside about two hours later. It was not immediately clear if he was hit by police gunfire.

Meanwhile, some ground-floor residents of the complex were still not allowed back in their apartments on Monday. They told FOX 5 that Darwish was mentally ill and violent. Both residents, who declined to be identified, said they called the police more than once because of concerns about his behavior.

"We moved because of him. He was often violent and aggressive," one woman said.

Another neighbor said she heard him yelling and banging on the walls and feared that he may have been armed. Those fears tuned out to be true on Saturday night.