One vote separates candidates vying for runoff spot in City Council cliffhanger

SAN DIEGO – Nearly three weeks after Election Day, one San Diego race is still too close to call.

The top vote getter in the San Diego City Council District 8 race is Vivian Moreno, but the two candidates in second place are separated by a single vote, the Registrar of Voters reported Monday.

The latest results, which were released Monday afternoon, show that Christian Ramirez has moved ahead of Antonio Martinez by one vote.

City Councilman David Alvarez is termed out of his post in District 8, which is geographically split to include Sherman Heights and Barrio Logan near downtown as well as Otay Mesa and San Ysidro by the border. Moreno is a Democrat who works in Alvarez’s office.

Martinez is a San Ysidro school board member. Ramirez, human rights advocate, trailed Martinez until the latest vote count.

The vote tally will be updated daily until July 5, when the results will be certified.