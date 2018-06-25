× Memorial for slain rapper XXXTentacion planned in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO– A memorial for slain rapper XXXTentacion is scheduled to take place in Mission Beach Monday night.

The event is set to be begin at 5 p.m. and will last until it ‘dies out,’ according to event host TrickzzMedia.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy was killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida outside RIVA Motorsports June 18.

Police say two gunmen approached Onfroy’s matte black BMW i8 and fired shots directly at the rapper. A witness claims the rapper was shot in the neck and died instantly, TMZ reported.

XXXTentacion was notorious for the SoundCloud rap scene. His album ‘?’ debuted number 1 on the Billboard charts in March.

Dedrick Williams, 22, was taken into custody in Deerfield Beach Wednesday, two days after the 20-year-old rapper was gunned down in South Florida, the Daily News reported Thursday.