Watch Live: FOX 5 Morning News

Memorial for slain rapper XXXTentacion planned in Mission Beach

Posted 10:28 AM, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:12PM, June 25, 2018

SAN DIEGO– A memorial for slain rapper XXXTentacion is scheduled to take place in Mission Beach Monday night.

The event is set to be begin at 5 p.m. and will last until it ‘dies out,’ according to event host TrickzzMedia.

A post shared by TrickzzMedia™ (@trickzzmedia) on

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy was killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida outside RIVA Motorsports June 18.

Related Story
Authorities: Rapper XXXTentacion dead at 20

Police say two gunmen approached Onfroy’s matte black BMW i8 and fired shots directly at the rapper.  A witness claims the rapper was shot in the neck and died instantly, TMZ reported.

XXXTentacion was notorious for the SoundCloud rap scene. His album ‘?’ debuted number 1 on the Billboard charts in March.

A memorial in Los Angeles turned to chaos

Dedrick Williams, 22, was taken into custody in Deerfield Beach Wednesday, two days after the 20-year-old rapper was gunned down in South Florida, the Daily News reported Thursday.

 

Related stories