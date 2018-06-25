Local flag football team competes for $1 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A local flag football team has a chance to win $1 million and a shot to compete against former NFL players.

The team, Churches Money, has already won a lot of money but they need four more wins to really burst the bank account.

Darius Walters and his friends have played recreational flag football for more than 15 years, each with football experience ranging from high school to arena football.

"We've always talked about as a group how we would do against pros and we finally got the chance so we signed up and we're trying to make it that far," said Walters, the team captain.

So far, they've collected $25,000 by beating other teams from across the country in the US Open of Football, a nationwide pro flag football tournament.

"The first couple games we dominated," said Walters. "Our last game was probably our hardest game but the competition level is there ... as we played our game and once we play our game we can beat a lot of teams."

Out of 132 teams, only eight remain standing. The next challenge comes in Pittsburgh, where Churches Money will play a game broadcasted on the NFL Network.

"We're actually practicing two times a week," said Walters. "We do some team workouts during the week as well so we're taking it actually very seriously which is weird because I've never practiced for flag football."

"It's kind of something that you kind of dream about," said Aaron Hasten, who plays wide receiver. "A big stage to play and display your abilities and play against competition. It's been a lot of fun so far."

The grand finale in Houston features a matchup against former pros like Michael Vick, Chad Ochocinco and other pro athletes. Should they beat them, Churches Money also takes home a lot of money -- a cool $1 million.

"I'd be doing this probably if it wasn't about the $1 million," said Hasten. "It's just something fun. It's like a bonus to get the money."

"I don't know, party? I haven't even thought about it yet," Walters said. "I can't even think about that right now. I'm trying to take it one game at a time."

Churches Money will play in the quarterfinals on July 1. Kick off is at 1 p.m. on the NFL Network.