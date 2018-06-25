Crews extinguish small brush fire near Paradise Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Firefighters gained control over a small brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Lincoln Acres.

The fire, which was contained to a half-acre, was reported around 4:45 p.m. in a canyon in the 2200 block of Rachael Avenue, near Cumberland Street, according to National City Fire Department.

Crews from San Diego and Chula Vista fire departments also helped to put out the blaze as a helicopter doused the flames from above.

The fire threatened three homes and burned a fence. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"With the amount of fires we have going on in the state right now, we're in that time of the season where the temperatures are getting hotter, humidity's going down," said Battalion Chief Mark Beveridge. "Unfortunately with these canyon fires there's a lot of fuel down in those canyons so once it gets started it's not only going towards the houses, it's still progressing."

Resident Jose Lucas said he wasn't home when the fire broke out, but his daughter was, and she called him right away.

"She heard some weird noise outside and when she came outside and saw all the smoke," Lucas said. "When she called me, I was a little bit scared."

That's when she took their dog and left. Later, they discovered half of his yard was charred but his house was untouched.

"They came so fast, they worked so hard and they saved my house," Lucas said.