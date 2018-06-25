Apartment residents describe College Area shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- Residents vacating at a College Area apartment complex said Monday they were still unable to enter their units after a shooting that wounded two police officers.

Police say that they received a call described as a "violent disturbance" around 10:15 p.m. The caller stated they heard objects being thrown and yelling coming from the unit located at the Tuscany Place apartments in the 4800 block of Rolando Court.

The responding officers smelled smoke and called firefighters to assist. The two officers knocked on the door and the resident did not respond. When police opened the door, they were greeted by gunfire, said Chief David Nisleit with San Diego Police Department in a media briefing Sunday morning.

Residents at the Tuscany Place apartments located in the 4800 block of Rolando Court were told they could not enter the building covered in police tape.

Apartment residents say they were forced to crawl on their hands and knees to vacate their units, noting multiple bullet holes everywhere upon exiting the building.

A neighbor of the suspect says she called police several times in the past about his erratic behavior and that police did not show up.

Another neighbor described the suspect's behavior as "violent and loud," and that they often heard him cursing in another language.

Residents believed that the suspect was institutionalized and were surprised to see him vacating the unit over the weekend.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who was wearing body armor. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his exact cause of death is under investigation.